Xisco Munoz says Akin Famewo is an "animal" with a hunger to learn after reinventing the 24-year-old as a Sheffield Wednesday left-back.

Darren Moore signed Famewo from Norwich City as a central defender. He has all the physical characteristics, as strong and well-built as Bambo Diaby and Dominic Iorfa.

But Munoz has used him at full-back, preferring him to Reece James' whose loan from Blackpool was made permanent days before the Spaniard's appointment.

Former Watford coach Munoz has been impressed at how quickly Famewo has adapted. He is one of five Owls players to have started all three Championship matches so far.

"I don't really see him as a left-back or not but he is an animal," said Munoz. "On Saturday he was our best player in the duels (at home to Preston North End).

"He is strong, he plays forward, he understands the situations and he's is one of the guys who is closest to what the Championship demands.

"If you had asked me five weeks ago if Akin could play this football I would have said no. I'm sure you were thinking that too."

Famewo also produced one of the crosses of the match in the second half but Juan Delgado was unable to beat Freddie Woodman from it.

CENTRAL ROLE: Sheffield Wednesday used Akin Famewo at centre-back last season

"You can leave him one against one with a guarantee he will win his duels,” he said. “This is only one of the things we need.

"Everybody is at different points and has different capacities but every player is getting better and better every day – James also."

Good one-on-one defenders make it easier to play the high pressing football Munoz is aiming for.

Munoz is still learning which players can improve to fit his style of play, yet to garner a point.

"We saw when he (Famewo) arrived he had good potential and ambition and this is very nice," he said.

"Every day he comes into our office for individual meetings.

"I need to understand who is improving and who never will because (for example) not everyone can give good passes. When I was a player I never gave good passes, I never improved!"