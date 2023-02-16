BARRY BANNAN says Sheffield Wednesday have got more to give, even though what they are giving is record-breakingly good.

The Owls kept their 18th league clean sheet this season in comfortably seeing off Morecambe 3-0 on Tuesday. It broke a club record for league shut-outs in mid-February and avoiding defeat at home to Milton Keynes Dons will set another, for 19 league games unbeaten.

It has put the Owls second in League One, two points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle with a game in hand. In what Darren Moore described as a "professional" performance, Bannan's first-minute goal allowed them to play within themselves – important with seven players injured and a busy fixture list.

"We're better than we're showing," said captain Bannan. "A lot of the boys are saying the same but we're a well-oiled machine.

GOOD START: Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan. Picture: Steve Ellis

"Last season we played a lot of good football and controlled a lot of games without seeing them out, we conceded silly goals from set- plays.

"The big difference is being able to see games out the horrible way – 18 clean sheets speaks for itself.

"It's a very good team this season, with team being the main word.

"We've had a lot of injuries and the squad depth's been challenged to the max but the people coming in have been brilliant."

ON TARGET: Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass celebrates scoring the Owls' second goal on Tuesday. Picture: Steve Ellis

The Owls led 2-0 at Ipswich Town and ended up drawing 2-2. They did not make the same mistake again

"We could have forced the issue and tried things that might not have come off, then you've got the risk of getting countered," said Bannan, whose goals were added to by two from Josh Windass.

"They didn't really come out at us so I was just thinking, 'Keep the ball' Goal difference doesn't really matter at this stage because if we win all our games we win the league.

"We could have gone for it to try and get a third, been hit on the counter, 2-1 and the game changes like on Saturday. I know the fans want us to score five and six but we've got to be realistic and a bit savvy with another game on Saturday and on the back of a long trip.