Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan leaps to the defence of Jack Grealish after Manchester City midfielder is criticised for partying in Las Vegas

Grealish, who joined City for £100m last summer, has been in the headlines since the club's Premier League title triumph last month.

Over the weekend, the ex-Aston Villa captain was pictured enjoying a pool party in Las Vegas after previously heading off to Ibiza.

His actions have prompted criticism, with ex-Liverpool and Fulham player Danny Murphy urging the 26-year-old to "stay out of the firing line" while former Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest striker Stan Collymore expressed a similar message.

However, Sheffield Wednesday star Bannan has told people to "lay off" Grealish.

He posted on social media: "What is Jack Grealish actually doing wrong by being in Vegas enjoying his time off? Lay off the kid's back.

"Most other premier league players [are] doing [the] exact same but nothing is being said!"

In another tweet, Bannan wrote: "Trying to ruin him, it’s a shambles."​

JACK GREALISH: Has come under fire for his post-season partying. Picture: Getty Images.

Earlier this month while on international duty with England, Grealish admitted he felt the criticism aimed at aim was harsh.

"I know people were saying last week, 'Oh, he's doing too much'. But what? I've just won the Premier League. It's a dream come true. Why can't I go on holiday?" he told The Mirror.

"There's people that are at England with me now who went to Vegas, Ibiza, Marbella, all these places. No one said a word, but because it was me, people were saying things.

"I'm doing what I have loved doing my whole life. I'm the most expensive British player but I'm also the Jack from Solihull who my friends and family know. I'll never let that leave me, no matter what anyone says."