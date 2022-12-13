Barry Bannan has revealed he signed himself on Football Manager but admits he is probably going to put himself on the transfer list soon.

Speaking on the BBC Radio Sheffield Owls Heaven podcast, Bannan said he had chosen to manage Celtic in the game before signing himself for the Glasgow giants. However, he felt his in-game performances were not up to scratch and is considering putting himself on the transfer list.

The midfielder said: "I signed myself for Celtic, a couple of weeks ago, when I was in charge of Celtic. But I actually never played myself – I signed myself, played a few games and I was like err."

He continued: “I thought I was going to do better than I did!"

When asked if he had put himself up for sale, he replied: "Nah, not yet - but probably at the end of the season, I'll be gone you know.”

Bannan, 33, started his youth career with Celtic before moving into the academy at Aston Villa. He made his professional debut with the Birmingham outfit. He had loan spells at Derby County, Blackpool and Leeds United before signing for Crystal Palace.

He joined the Owls from Palace in 2015 and has since made over 300 appearances at Hillsborough. On Saturday he was forced off with a suspected hamstring issue in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Exeter City. The severity of the injury is unclear as Darren Moore’s side prepare to take on Oxford United this weekend.