Sheffield Wednesday's Championship pre-season to kick off at York City

Sheffield Wednesday will open their pre-season schedule with a friendly at York City.

The game will see them quickly reunited with goalkeeper David Stockdale, who left to join the Minstermen at the weekend.

The 37-year-old former Premier League player is doubling as the Conference club's head of recruitment as he begins the transition towards his next career.

The Owls a preparing for a Championship campaign after two seasons out of the division. Their first warm-up match is at York's Community Stadium on July 8, kicking off at 1.30pm.

They then make the short trip to Chesterfield on the Tuesday for a testimonial for former Owls and Spireites striker Drew Talbot.