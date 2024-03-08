Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl finds time is no healer as he airs frustration at Patrick Bamford's goal

With the score at 0-0 referee Sam Allison added a minimum of four minutes for stoppages mainly caused by a head injury to Whites defender Joe Rodon. But "minimum" was the key word and Patrick Bamford got a yard on Akin Famewo to convert Junior Firpo's cross in the fifth added minute.

From there, a cagey goal had to become more open and Willy Gnonto added a second goal as Leeds ran out 2-0 winners.

Rohl's emotions after the game were a mixture of pride at how hard his side pushed a Leeds team unbeaten in the Championship in 2024 and back in its automatic promotion places, and frustration at the moments Leeds seized and his team did not.

"It was a key moment, I think, in this game," he said of Bamford's opener. "It's a strong side and we wanted to deliver a big fight – and we did, but to take something against such a strong side you have to get everything right.

"It was in added time of added time and that hurts a little bit but of course we have to defend it better.

"The second goal was just a long ball, (then) a second ball and we didn't protect our team-mate at the back. We didn't create the triangles.

FRUSTRATIONS: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

"All in all we are disappointed to take nothing from this game. The performance was okay, we had some really good moments and we were dangerous but in the final third we spoke at Rotherham about being ruthless and today in the key moments we were not as ruthless as we need (to be), especially against a strong side.

"I had a feeling if we'd scored in the last 20 minutes it could have been a little bit of a boost and that was the reason why I changed the shape (from 3-4-3 to 4-2-3-1) to go all in, be more open and on the front foot.

"But all in all, there's a reason why they are at the tip of the table. For us it's about taking the positive things and keeping going.

"We should be proud of our performance in the last weeks, just two defeats against Leicester and Leeds (the top two at full-time).

"What we've delivered in the last weeks is outstanding.

"I'm not sure you could have said who was at the top and who was at the bottom, maybe we looked a bit stronger and to have only defeats in the last seven games, we have to accept this."

Rohl, who was booked for dissent after a 65th-minute foul allowed his frustration at recent officiating to show in the post-match press conference.

"Of course he (fourth official Gavin Ward) showed four minutes and then it was more than four minutes – and everyone can think about if this is a key moment.

"I’m really not happy about this moment.

"We were hoping to go in at half-time at 0-0. I will not speak too much about some decisions.

"But when I look back at Rotherham, we scored (through Akin Famewo) and it was onside – we won and nobody talked about this.

"Against Plymouth at home, we scored (through Ian Poveda) and it was onside. Nobody talked about this because we won.

"Again maybe a decision against us and today we can speak about this.

"This is football, we have to take it and keep going."