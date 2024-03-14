After taking a look at left-back Nico Schulz then deciding better of it, manager Danny Rohl has called off the search for free agent signings, and will focus on getting the best out of what he has in the final nine games of the campaign. He has hinted he may look to change around his starters, though, to keep things fresh against another promotion-chasing opponent.

"I think the squad could be nearly the same (at Portman Road), no one's really back," he said. "But the starting XI, I think there will be some good options this week.

"We trained in a good way on Wednesday and it's about the feeling and making the decision, the game management and the game plan for the whole game.

"We'll look at how we can start the game and how we can end it."

Josh Windass, Kristian Pedersen and Callum Paterson have all been missing for some time, but are building up their fitness.

After Saturday, the Owls do not play again until Good Friday thanks to an international break which will see the likes of Ian Poveda, Ike Ugbo and Di'Shon Bernard away with their countries.

OPTIONS: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

"It's always great to have everybody ready to go," said Rohl.

"After the international break I hope we will have nearly everybody back. For Josh and Kristian, and it looks good for Callum and hopefully I can have everybody on the list as available and ready for the next games.

"There's still a fight for the open spots in the squad and a fight for some positions in the starting XI.

"We have a great culture in training and I see it week to week, how intensively we train. Then it's about taking the points – everyone knows the table."

Paterson, Lee Gregory and Jeff Hendrick were not registered on the squad list in January to leave space for free agent signings, but with three spots available and Juan Delgado looking unlikely to play again this season, they should soon be.

"For me it doesn't really make sense to bring a free agent in because they need a little bit of time to adapt and it means they haven't played in the past for a club, sometimes they didn't train," said Rohl.