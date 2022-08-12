Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore hopeful his caution over Lee Gregory pays off against Charlton Athletic

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker came off late in the first half of Wednesday's League Cup win over Sunderland complaining of muscle tightness but he is a key player for the Owls, even more so with summer signing Michael Smith not back in training until Monday.

"He trained today so we put him through his paces and we'll see what reaction he gets tomorrow," manager Moore said in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon. "We've just got to see the reaction in the morning if any.

NIGGLE: But the hope is that Lee Gregory will be fit to face Charlton Athletic

"Michael Smith is taking a step up now and we expect him to be back on the grass on Monday, which is great. The last three or four days have seen him really push on, which we're really pleased with.

"That's great for him and for others especially with the games we've got coming up.

"The others the other night we took them off as a precaution - one or two with cramps, one or two just tightening up. We didn't want to risk anything, not with the games we've got coming up on Saturday and next week.

"Apart from that we look okay. They trained today (Friday) and hopefully they'll all come in with no reaction."

Reece James and Dennis Adeniran also came off against the Black Cats, with Moore saying it was always the plan to give the substituted Ben Heneghan and his replacement Michael Ihiekwe 45 minutes each.

Definitely missing will be central defender Akin Famewo, who had two loan spells with the Addicks before moving to Hillsborough from Norwich City in the summer.

Although no decision has been made yet on surgery, his muscle injury has caused a rethink in the transfer window ahead of the September 1 deadline.

"It's a long-term thing, really," said Moore. "We're all really gutted for him because he had a good pre-season and was ready to go.

"In the opening game of the season I just wanted him to feel the magnitude of the home crowd but I always knew he'd get started at MK (Dons).