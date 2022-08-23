Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore on Jaden Brown, Fikayo Dele-Bashiru, Dennis Adeniran, Jay Glover and Mallik Wilks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The memorable strikes from distance all arrived before the break, with Brown scoring his first goal for the club and Dele-Bashiru taking his season's tally to three.

Adeniran scored for the second successive game in this competition, on an evening with local product Jay Glover, 19, made his debut for the Owls.

Moore said: "There were there wonderful strikes from Jaden, Fizz and Dennis. Overall, it was a very solid display and we gained control early doors and settled down

Darren Moore. Picture: Press Association.

"It was three well executed finishes.

"We've seen Jaden a couple of occasions this season and his performances have been solid - against Sunderland and here. I am really pleased for him. He was back in the fray on the bench on Saturday.

"He is one waiting for his opportunity in terms of the league and we see no problem in Jaden. He has got stay where he is and keep getting better and if keeps playing like that, I am sure the opportunity to play in the league is not far away. There is more of a maturity about his play."

On the promotion of Glover, he added: "I wanted to as since the back end of last season, he's been in with the first team and with us in pre-season. I felt it was the right time.

"At the level tonight, if Jay is aspiring to play at the level and compete with the seniors, this warranted that. He can be happy with 70 minutes of work.

"He ran out of a bit of steam, but that wing-back role is a physical role. His defending was good, he got up the pitch and his decision making was good. That will give him the world of confidence. All the lads have patted him on the back and said well done."

Meanwhile, Moore says that Dele-Bashiru and Dom Iorfa will be assessed after picking up slight knocks, while Ben Heneghan - who came off early in the second half - could have picked up a muscle problem.

The Owls chief has also spoken for the first time after the signing of Mallik Wilks and he has expressed his delight after bringing in his long-time target.

Moore, whose side welcome Forest Green in League One on Saturday, said: "With Wilks, I am really pleased and well done to everyone here for working the deal and thanks to Hull City for their co-operation.

"He's somebody we wanted in the building and chased for some time at my previous club.

"We've got some work to do, but are really pleased to welcome him to the football club. Hopefully he will blow off the cobwebs and play some really good football hopefully.

"He brings a wonderful excitement to the game and is a flair player and gives us another attacking dimension, which is want we want.