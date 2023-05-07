Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore on Lee Gregory, Michael Smith, a controversial victory over Derby and Peterborough

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Darren Moore says that he expects Lee Gregory to be in the reckoning for their League One play-off semi final first leg at Peterborough United on Friday night after missing the final game of the regular season.

The striker was not involved in the encounter with Derby County - on a day when the Rams play-off hopes ended with Posh usurping them into sixth spot after victory at Barnsley - after suffering a facial injury in training in the week.

But Moore has allayed fears that Gregory will be out for a spell.

Moore, whose side extended their unbeaten league run at Hillsborough to 19 matches, said: "He will train on Tuesday as normal. We will see how he is and we expect him to be available."

On facing Posh, he continued: "It's a tough challenge.

"I think Darren (Ferguson) has done a wonderful job. When he took over, they were five, six, seven points outside of the play-offs at the time.

"He has brought a consistency and belief and they have got in on the last day of the season, so they have had to keep that belief and mentality going. Credit to Darren. He has done a tremendous job."

A controversial day in front of a sell-out Hillsborough crowd of almost 33,500 saw Derby reduced to ten men in the 41st minute when Rams captain Curtis Davies saw red.

Davies’ backpass was short and Rams keeper Joe Wildsmith raced out to challenge the onrushing Callum Paterson.

With Wildsmith stranded out of his goal, the loose ball was seemingly destined for Marvin Johnson to tuck it into the goal he had vacated.

Davies clearly tugged the shirt of the Owls player with referee Leigh Doughty harshly deeming it as not just a penalty, but also a clear goalscoring opportunity, despite the fact that covering defender Eiran Cashin had made attempts to guard the goal.

Michael Smith tucked the ball away from the spot to reach 20 goals for the season and become the first Owls player to reach that milestone since Neil Mellor in 2010-11.

It proved the fateful development and ruined proceedings for Paul Warne, his former manager at Rotherham. The Derby chief turns 50 on Monday.

Moore said: "It looked like Curtis played the ball back blind with Patto closing Joe down and then trying to resurrect the mistake that he made and it looked like there was a coming together between him and Marvin.

"How minimal or where it was was maybe debatable. All I can say is that it gave the referee a decision to make.

"I said at the player of the year awards to Josh (Windass) that if he'd been fit, we'd have had two on 20 goals. For Smudger to get 20 goals shows what a wonderful signing he's been and he's played a big part.

"I was pleased with the performance. I didn't want anybody speaking about the play-offs. Part one of the season was finishing the 46-game campaign and to get 96 points this season breaks all sorts of records and we have broken clean sheets records. They are all the right records to illustrate the work we have done.