Sheffield Wednesday's David Stockdale provides perfect antidote to view that players don't care

FOOTBALLERS get a bad press which is at times unmerited.

Anyone who is cynical about the motives of players – too selfish, too self-interested is the view of many – were handed the perfect antidote this week by Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper David Stockdale.

His emotional words on a cold, wet midweek night in the Cotswolds conveyed the clear message that most do care.

The Leeds-born veteran - who started his career at York City and has also had loan spells at Rotherham United and Hull City - is in his 20th season as a professional and is conscious that he is in the winter of his playing days at 37. Days which won't last forever.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper David Stockdale covered in mud during the Sky Bet League One match at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium, Cheltenham. Picture date: Wednesday March 29, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Cheltenham. Photo credit should read: Simon Marper/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Told just over two hours before the Owls kicked off in their League One game at Cheltenham Town on Wednesday that he would be making his first league appearance since December 10, Stockdale justified the call by way of a strong performance in an eventful 2-2 draw.

He showed his class afterwards by sparing a thought for the individual he replaced in Cameron Dawson.

It is a key juncture in Wednesday's season as they aim to seal a promotion which would mean everything. Everyone connected with the club from fans to players are invested in it, but also players' loved ones.

Among that number is Stockdale's son Billy, who saw his dad impress at Cheltenham in front of a watching TV audience.

The only thing missing for the Yorkshireman when he spoke afterwards was probably having his lad and family next to him.

Stockdale said: "I made my debut 20 years ago. As you get older, you might not get another chance (at promotion).

"My kids text me before and after games and they are in it with you. For them to have these memories leaves a lot for me because I still have to show my son that I have played there (at certain grounds) and show him a photo.

"It's more about that and so people remember you right. It's doing the right thing and being professional."

For Stockdale, promotion would end a journey which began amid tears at Wembley 314 days ago.

He was part of a Wycombe side who lost out 2-0 in the League One play-off final against Sunderland at the end of 2021-22, his final game as a Chairboys player.

After the final whistle, Stockdale followed what a son of Wearside in Grant Leadbitter famously did when his own side Middlesbrough lost in a Wembley showpiece to Norwich in May 2015.

He watched them lift the Championship trophy and stored it in the memory vault to serve as inspiration. Twelve months later, Boro were promoted and Stockdale is hoping for his own atonement.

He commented: "I have been there last year and lost at Wembley. My son was crying and I always remember it, but it was a learning point and I said 'Son, I am going to watch Sunderland get that cup and I am going to stand and applaud and shake hands.

"He said 'Why are you doing to do that, dad..' I said 'Becuase that makes me want it more.' Afterwards, I said 'It's not about crying, but what you learn after.'”

The course of football seasons rarely run smoothly unless you are extremely lucky. There are team and personal highs and lows and the successful sides stick together come rain or shine.

The goalkeepers’ union means that keepers look out for each other in particular - regardless of competition.

In that regard, Wednesday are blessed to not just have two good keepers, but too good human beings in eminently likeable duo of Stockdale and Dawson.

Stockdale, who received a PFA Community Champion Award in his time at Brighton for his work with families affected by the Shoreham Airshow tragedy, which claimed the lives of 11 people in 2015, added: "While Cam was playing, it was the right thing to support him and that is why it is called being a team-mate.

"Like Cam said, he was surprised when it happened to me (being replaced) and I was surprised when it happened to him.

"We had a hug and said we will do whatever we can to get this team promoted. It was our pact between each other and whoever does it, we have total trust in each other. That's why I am in this team.

"You look at yourself in the mirror and say: 'what I am bringing to this team?' You come in, smile and hug everyone like we do every day and you know there's no-one else who is going to help us.

"I am just thankful for being in this position and it might be my last chance to win a promotion. I am heart-set on doing everything I can and whatever the gaffer and team needs, I will help.

"There's so many ups and downs. I have been promoted in the 98th minute of a game (when Leeds's win at Watford clinched promotion for Hull in 2012-13), the last game of a season.

