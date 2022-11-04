Sheffield Wednesday's FA Cup tie with Morecambe offers opportunity to frustrated fringe men

FRUSTRATIONS: Versatile Sheffield Wednesday player Callum Paterson

Moore never needs an excuse to tinker but away from the pressure of having to win promotion from League One, a Friday night Cup tie at home to Morecambe gives a chance to offer minutes to players who have been short of them recently, and for them to impress.

Last Saturday Mallik Wilks took advantage of a rare start with a goal and an assist, so others will be hoping to follow in his footsteps. Callum Paterson, who on Thursday admitted he was frustrated at a lack of opportunities this season, will no doubt be at the front of the queue.

"Yes, it is a break away from the league, yes, it is the FA Cup but, from our perspective, it is another competitive game," says Moore.

"We know the importance and nostalgia of the Cup. We, as a group and as a team, prepare for it like we would for any other game. We have covered the game in detail and prepared for it like we would with any other game."

But then the guard slips just a touch.

"It does allow us to look at certain things and dynamics of the team," he concedes. "But we have also looked at certain different aspects in the league this season. We have looked at shape, dynamics and personnel in the league.

"We always look at a view from strengthening (the team) and a tactical point of view."

Moore's message to Paterson is the same as to everyone in that boat. League One clubs will not get the World Cup break about to be afforded to teams higher up.

"They have to be ready for an opportunity," he says. "Pato certainly was ready for the opportunity against Burton (last week) so it is credit to him. I envisage him playing more games over the (coming) weeks and months and that the game-time will be there for him.

"He has to be ready for it and it is the same message I echo to the whole group. We could probably speak about three or four that have not got their sufficient minutes.

"But, the way the fixtures are coming, I envisage over November and the Christmas period that game-time is not too far away."

If the game can be a release for the Owls, it certainly can for the relegation-threatened Shrimpers, beaten 3-0 at home by them in September.

"It is a free hit," argues Moore.

"I thought we played really well at their place. We had large spells with the ball but we recycled play and kept them penned in. We kept knocking on the door and got the breakthrough. Until then, they were dogged, determined and resilient.

"We have seen a couple of their games over the last couple of weeks. They have found a little bit of form over the last couple of weeks. They have been strong and resilient and picked up a couple of points against teams that maybe people would not have given them a chance with.

"I expect Morecambe to go all out with it being a cup match."

