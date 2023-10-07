Sheffield Wednesday's 'frantic' point against Huddersfield Town was a start says caretaker manager Neil Thompson

Neil Thompson summed up Sheffield Wednesday's derby at Huddersfield Town when he called it "frantic" but at least a 0-0 draw gave the Owls' next manager something to build on.

With two weeks until their next game, away at Watford, chairman Dejphon Chansiri will be hoping to get Xisco Munoz's permanent replacement signed up by then.

But in under-21s coach Thompson, he know he has a dependable caretaker manager he can rely upon to fill the breach. The former left-back did just that, leading a much-changed team to only their third point of the Championship season in a game desperately low on quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was a bit frantic," was Thompson's assessment of the game. "We were frantic, they were frantic. It's the Championship, it's a competitive division.

"We got a point. We'd have liked more but we didn't get it.

"There was not a lot of quality possession but a lot of endeavour.

"I thought just before half-time when we got a bit more possession in their half we might have done a little bit more with it but in the second 45 I thought we were the team who might score.

"We had a little chance in the box and gave a few chances but if you're not going to win it, you're not going to lose it."

STARTING POINT: Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Neil Thompson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson used just one of the 13 players signed during Munoz's brief time as manager, and had a simple message for the side he sent out.

"Football is a challenge, isn't it?" he said. "Every game is a challenge for everyone. Every game is an opportunity to impress.

"The attitude of the players, they gave it a right go.

"The quality could be better, of course it can, but in terms of committing themselves to the task in hand – and they're not easy games because there's another team trying to win the game as well – I think they did it.

"It's a pre-requisite that you compete and that's what I got from the boys today.

"They put a lot into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We got a clean sheet and we'd love to have won it wasn't to be."

The Owls are still looking for their first win of the season.

Thompson's brief was simply to take this game, and he insisted he has not thought beyond that. Some of those linked with the vacant manager's job include Neil Redfearn, who he worked with in Leeds United's academy, and Neil Warnock, who he played for at Scarborough.

Asked what the future held for him, Thompson replied: "That's out of my hands. I'm here to do a job with the under-21s, I've been asked to do a job with the first-team by the chairman and I'm more than happy with that. Steve Aslam, Andy Holden and Nicky Weaver stepped into the breach as well which they were always going to do because the academy staff are driven here and do a really good job.