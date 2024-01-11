DANNY ROHL has been recognised for Sheffield Wednesday's sterling and endearing 'Great Escape' mission by way of a nomination for the EFL Championship manager-of-the-month accolade for December.

It was a month which saw the Owls garner significant momentum in their bid to turn around their campaign by virtue of four victories in seven matches - while sending out a clear warning to their relegation rivals in the process.

Wednesday opened December with an excellent 3-1 home victory over Blackburn Rovers - to register just their second win of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rohl's side followed up with a dramatic late success at Stoke City - the Owls' first away triumph of 2023-24, thanks to Anthony Musaba's strike.

Sheffield Wednesday chief Danny Rohl, who has been nominated for the EFL Championship manager of the month accolade for December. Picture: Jess Hornby/Getty Images.

Musaba was also the last-gasp hero in a 2-1 success in their thrilling relegation six-pointer with QPR at Hillsborough on December 16, while Wednesday saw out 2023 with another vital victory, at Preston.

Under Rohl, Wednesday have taken 19 points from a possible 45. Before his arrival, the club managed a paltry three points from a possible 33.

The German faces competition for the December gong from Leicester City's Enzo Maresca, Southampton chief Russell Martin and Coventry City manager Mark Robins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only an injury-time Ipswich equaliser denied Maresca's runaway leaders Leicester from registering a perfect seven wins last month with 18 goals scored.

Saints gained 17 points from seven unbeaten games with a 16-3 goals differential, including 4-0 and 5-0 wins against Blackburn and Swansea respectively.

After a sticky start to the season, last season's beaten play-off finalists Coventry are making a move under vastly-experienced ex-Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Rotherham United chief Robins.

The Sky Blues took 12 points from seven matches last month.

QPR goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, Leicester attacker Stephy Mavididi, Norwich City utility man Kenny McLean and Coventry winger Tatsuhiro Sakamoto are in the running for the players' vote.