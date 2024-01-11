Sheffield Wednesday's 'Great Escape' bid rewarded with Danny Rohl in running for EFL Championship manager's accolade for December
It was a month which saw the Owls garner significant momentum in their bid to turn around their campaign by virtue of four victories in seven matches - while sending out a clear warning to their relegation rivals in the process.
Wednesday opened December with an excellent 3-1 home victory over Blackburn Rovers - to register just their second win of the campaign.
Rohl's side followed up with a dramatic late success at Stoke City - the Owls' first away triumph of 2023-24, thanks to Anthony Musaba's strike.
Musaba was also the last-gasp hero in a 2-1 success in their thrilling relegation six-pointer with QPR at Hillsborough on December 16, while Wednesday saw out 2023 with another vital victory, at Preston.
Under Rohl, Wednesday have taken 19 points from a possible 45. Before his arrival, the club managed a paltry three points from a possible 33.
The German faces competition for the December gong from Leicester City's Enzo Maresca, Southampton chief Russell Martin and Coventry City manager Mark Robins.
Only an injury-time Ipswich equaliser denied Maresca's runaway leaders Leicester from registering a perfect seven wins last month with 18 goals scored.
Saints gained 17 points from seven unbeaten games with a 16-3 goals differential, including 4-0 and 5-0 wins against Blackburn and Swansea respectively.
After a sticky start to the season, last season's beaten play-off finalists Coventry are making a move under vastly-experienced ex-Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Rotherham United chief Robins.
The Sky Blues took 12 points from seven matches last month.
QPR goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, Leicester attacker Stephy Mavididi, Norwich City utility man Kenny McLean and Coventry winger Tatsuhiro Sakamoto are in the running for the players' vote.
Winners will be announced on Friday morning.