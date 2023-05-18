Sheffield Wednesday club legend Barry Bannan hailed the greatest game of his career and a special night for the club as the Owls staged the most audacious comeback in the history of the EFL play-offs.

On an astonishing night at Hillsborough, the Owls came from four down to beat Peterborough United in penalties to move to within one win of a return to the Championship.

Wednesday lost the first leg 4-0 at Peterborough but had halved that deficit by half-time of the second leg through a Michael Smith penalty and a Lee Gregory goal.

Reece James scored a clever third before Liam Palmer bundled home a fourth and the tying goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time to send it to extra time.

Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game to send it to extra time (Picture: PA)

Peterborough hit back with an own goal from Gregory but Callum Paterson, poked home another leveller for the Owls before they won a remarkable tie 5-3 on penalties.

Captain Bannan, who stayed loyal to Wednesday after their relegation from the Championship two seasons ago, now gets to lead the team out at Wembley in the League One play-off final on Monday, May 29.

Bannan told Sky Sports: “Everybody wrote us off but we know what we've got in that changing room. Everyone told us we couldn't do it but that group of players...unbelievable.

"We've watched comebacks all week, it was all about believing. We knew with these fans behind us anything is possible

Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Smith celebrates with fans (Picture: Nick Potts/PA)

"It's the greatest game I've ever played in. I'm just so happy because all these lads deserve it.

“The love that I've got for this club. I said I wanted to get them promoted. But everybody was kicking us from pillar to post but we showed we're made of stronger stuff.”

Asked at what point did he start believing, Bannan replied: "Last week when I came off the pitch, when you start to go home and people text you, doubting you but I tried to stick to all the people that were positive texting me - that's what happens when you believe in things and you come together like we did tonight.

"The 12th man, the fans, have cheered us on. Those who booed us off last week and chanted not fit to wear the shirt, look at this.”

Bannan also had a special word for manager Darren Moore.

Moore led Wednesday to a third-place finish and a club record 96 points but was the victim of racial abuse on social media in the wake of the first leg defeat at Peterborough.

“What he's done in the last week has been unbelievable to turn around this mindset of the players,” said Bannan.

"He had a massive job to do to turn this around and I'm so proud of him, especially after the racism he received.

"It shouldn't be anywhere near football never mind a manager whose won 96 points this season. That one's for him.”

Bannan added: "We'll enjoy tonight, really enjoy tonight, we've created history, so we've got to enjoy these moments cos they never happen or come round like this.