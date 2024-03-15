Sheffield Wednesday's international recognition a mixed blessing for Danny Rohl as Bailey Cadamarteri gets first call

Cadamarteri is set to be one of six Owls players away with their countries over the next fortnight, joining Di'Shon Bernard in the Reggae Boyz squad for the Concacaf Nations League semi-finals.

Ian Poveda is in Colombia's squad and Canada have called up Ike Ugbo, whilst goalkeepers James Beadle (England) and Pierce Charles (Northern Ireland) are expected to receive age-group call-ups.

Rohl, who used to be on Germany's coaching staff, takes great pride in seeing how his players have progressed, although admits it does come with headaches.

"When I arrived we had just one international player, now we have six call-ups," said Rohl proudly.

"I think it shows the direction and the improvement from my players. It's great to see.

"We have the two goalkeepers, two (further) players who signed in January as well (Ugbo and Poveda).

RECOGNITION: Sheffield Wednesday's Yorkshire-born forward Bailey Cadamarteri

"Di'Shon, I think it's fantastic to see how he improved.

"Some players now have the choice between two countries and it's fantastic to see.

"I think we should be very proud as a club that we improved our players in this direction. I like it.

"As a manager of course on one side you're happy but on the other you think maybe they could stay here for recovery but when I was a coach at (Bayern) Munich sometimes there was just one (senior) player in the training squad during an international break so we can handle this.

"Next week is a bit special to find a good balance between getting our players ready for the final eight games because since November it's been a long, long run of games so it's good to have some time for rest and individual stuff.

"But all in all I'm very proud of the players that improved so much they're in their international team's squad."

It was Rohl who handed Cadamarteri his league debut in November and although the form of Ugbo has seen him largely reduced to the role of substitute recently, his impact has still been exciting, with three goals in December and another in February.

Born in Leeds and the son of former England Under-21 international Danny, he qualifies for Jamaica through his heritage, and will not be short of familiar faces in the Jamaica squad.

As well as club-mate Bernard, the squad to face the USA includes two former Sheffield Wednesday players in Michail Antonio and Michael Hector, as well as Dexter Lembikisa, who played the first half of the season on loan at Rotherham United and Kasey Palmer, who Cadamarteri has played against in a serious of games against Coventry City, amongst other English-based players.

Aston VIlla's Leon Bailey has been dropped for breaking a curfew in the last camp.