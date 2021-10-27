Sheffield Wednesday's January transfer plans are already in motion - but what areas do they need to strengthen?

Read More
The Owls signed 15 players in the summer as Moore was tasked with rebuilding the squad after their relegation from the Championship.
So far, Wednesday have been below expectations this year and sit ninth with just under a third of the League One season played.
Given Lewis Gibson's injury record, a centre-back recruit could come in useful for the Hillsborough club, who are also light on wingers and specialist left-backs.
Getting the right players in for those positions will take planning, hence why Moore and his team have already begun to look towards the next recruitment window.
With plenty of strong promotion contenders in the third tier this year, it is imperative that Wednesday get their January recruitment right, as there will be less and less margin for error as the campaign enters the spring.
With two months and plenty of games to play before the window opens, Moore admits it is too early to say how busy the club will be in January.
“It’s too early for that, way too early, because there are so many games to go before then," he said.
“Work has started but in terms of looking at that, there are other people that need to be on the scenes. For me, my focus and energy is on the team."
Plans are in place, however, to make sure the Owls do strengthen somewhat in January, with Wednesday playing catch-up on the play-off spots.
They are three points adrift of sixth place and nine points behind the automatic promotion places.
“We’ll be having those talks pretty soon,” Moore continued of the transfer plans.
“People may look in and think everything only happens in January, but the work has started already.
“You always have to try to be ahead of it in terms of planning and going forward and that’s what we are doing in this moment in time.”