The attitude of his whole squad pleased manager Rohl as the Owls moved out of the relegation zone for the first meaningful time with Sunday’s 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers.

They have two games left to keep Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town, who meet in West Yorkshire on Saturday, at arm's length.

Windass, playing in the narrow front line of a 3-4-3 formation, scored an audacious opening goal at Ewood Park, lobbing goalkeeper Aynsley Pears, out of his area.

Rohl saw it as the perfect response to their pre-match pep talk.

"I spoke on Saturday with Josh in an individual meeting and told him what I demand from him against Blackburn," revealed Rohl. "He said, 'I know, I demand a lot of myself.'

"It's not just about talking and talking, it's about showing. He showed on Sunday what he can be for us.

"For Josh the last weeks were not easy, a big injury and (fitness problems) again and again.

KEY PLAYER: Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass

"But I said to him he also has to take responsibility. If you want to be a good player and a strong leader on the pitch you have to show up. It makes no sense just to talk.

"He fought for every inch, he showed his quality."

If Windass' goal summed up the adventure of his side, the way they got through centre-backs in Lancashire showed their spirit.

Michael Ihiekwe was injured inside 15 minutes and his replacement, Bambo Diaby was substituted before the hour with blood pouring from his nose.

DEMANDS: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

"Everybody was ready for this fight," said Rohl, proudly. "I felt it during the week and especially in the last training (session) when you give the starters the bibs. Sometimes players are a little bit disappointed but I felt everybody on the pitch was ready.

"At Blackburn we needed three different centre-backs in the middle.

"Bambo was there immediately and Dommer (Dominic Iorfa) as well. It was helpful.

"It was a great team performance. You can have a matchplan but the players are the drivers on the pitch."

Wednesday host promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. Birmingham can move back above them by bettering their result. If Huddersfield win and the Owls lose, who takes 22nd place at the start of the final weekend will go to goal difference or perhaps goals scored, which should favour Town.

Meanwhile, Rohl has paid tribute to Nick Weaver after the academy goalkeeping coach announced his departure for personal reasons.

Weaver had two spells as a player at his boyhood club before moving into coaching.

He was part of the first-team coaching staff when Antonello Bambrilla left in October along with the bulk of Xisco Munoz's staff. Before bringing in Sal Bibbo new manager Rohl also leant on Weaver.

“Nicky was very helpful when I arrived, he was immediately committed,” commented Rohl. “It was a big picture from the whole club: Neil (Thompson), Andy (Holdsworth) and Nicky immediately were involved in my coaching team and helped me so much.

“Nicky is a good guy, he has a lot of experience in this club and he knows football.

"As a club it is a pity when you have to lose such a guy, such a great person but I think there are some reasons why he has made this choice.”

Weaver, whose son Ernie plays for the under-18s, said: “It’s come to its natural end really, I’ll have done 10 years as a coach and 19 years as a player and it’s time to move on. I don’t see myself coaching again but you never say never.

