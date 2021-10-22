The 21-year-old centre-back, on loan from Everton, was only able to play 45 minutes of his Championship debut before succumbing.

Whilst manager Darren Moore was very vague on precise timescales, he made it clear not to expect Gibson any time soon.

"Lewis Gibson's going to be out for some considerable time, which is disappointing news for us," he said. "What length of time that is, I wouldn't be able to tell you.

INJURY: Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Lewis Gibson

"It was a muscular injury he picked up in the Bolton game, really. He just can't get back."

Injuries have been a constant of the Owls season and not just this one.

"It's something we're looking into, we need to," admitted Moore. "We're trying to work together as an organisation to look at this because we want our players on the pitch. Some injuries are unforeseen, part and parcel of the game, and some are unavoidable.

"There's a lot of issues to take into consideration.

"We keep a record of our training sessions every day. We try and look at it and work with the sports science and coaching department to try and keep people on the pitch.

"My biggest thing is to get those people back because they can make a huge difference and when we do, keep them back."