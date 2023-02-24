SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY must make do without wing-back Marvin Johnson until March 17 after he was found guilty of ‘improper/violent conduct’ by the Football Association.

Johnson was charged over an off-the-ball incident with Ipswich Town's Wes Burns in the 2-2 draw between the two League One high-fliers at Portman Road just under a fortnight ago.

Johnson has started 14 of the Owls' last 16 matches. He was on the bench at Wycombe Wanderers on January 14 and rested along with a host of others for the FA Cup fourth-round replay defeat at Fleetwood Town on February 7.

The Midlander will miss the forthcoming games against Charlton Athletic, Peterborough United and Portsmouth, but will be back available for the home encounter with Bolton Wanderers on Friday, March 17.

Marvin Johnson. Picture: Steve Ellis.

An Owls statement read: "Sheffield Wednesday’s Marvin Johnson has been suspended for three matches following an incident in their EFL League One game against Ipswich Town on Saturday 11 February.