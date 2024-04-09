Sheffield Wednesday's player ratings a mixture of the dismal and the delightful as they fight back for draw

Two goals headed in from corners secured a 2-2 draw for the Owls, who made an awful start to the game and were very fortunate to only be 2-0 down when Michael Ihiekwe got his side back into it in the 78th minute.

James Beadle – actually made some good saves but the problem was that his poor kicking had already ruined the mood and helped Norwich on their way to a 2-0 lead 5

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

Dominic Iorfa – another who did not look comfortable playing out from the back, but his defending was much better 6

Bambo Diaby – pulled out of the header that would have stopped the first goal and was hooked at half-time 5

Michael Ihiekwe – his header got the Owls back into it 7

Akim Famewo – looked much better when he moved from left-back into a back three after the break 6

Barry Bannan – plenty of energy when his team-mates were lacklustre but not enough to show for it 6

LATE HERO: Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Smith celebrates his equaliser

Liam Palmer – unable to get grip in midfield 5

Anthony Musaba – young wingers can often frustrate, and Musaba was no exception 5

Josh Windass – given a key role in an attacking line-up but he failed to sparkle in the hole 5

Djiedi Gassama – made no impact from the start after coming off the bench to score at the weekend 5

Michael Smith – kept plugging away and was rewarded with the crucial equaliser 7

Substitutes:

Callum Paterson (for Windass, HT) – his energy was the biggest factor in Wednesday's turnaround 8

Pol Valentín (for Diaby, HT) – added something at right-wing back 6

Will Vaulks (for Palmer, HT) – another who made things better and his corner deliveries for both goals were excellent 7

Kristian Pedersen (for Gassama, HT) – Wednesday were always vulnerable in behind him 5

Bailey Cadamarteri (for Musaba, 75) – too late to make much of an impact 5