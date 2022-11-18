Shrewsbury Town have been dealt a significant injury blow ahead of their trip to Sheffield Wednesday with Elliott Bennett facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 33-year-old suffered a calf injury against Oxford United earlier this month and scans have shown it to be worse than first feared as he could be out for up to three months.

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill revealed: "The scan that came back wasn't very good really. He could be out for three months which could be painful for us but funnily enough, his symptoms aren't marrying up with the scan.

"What I mean by that is that he's better than he could be at this moment in time. He's not close to playing but if you work on it being around 12 weeks, I've got a feeling it won't be that long for him but it's still early days with it.

Shrewsbury Town's English manager Steve Cotterill shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the English FA Cup third round football match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 9, 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even if we cut that by half and say he's available by Christmas, it's still going to be six weeks we'll be without him I would think at this stage. Of course it is (a big blow)."

Aiden O’Brien and Julien Da Costa are still not fit after Cotterill admitted injections they had on injuries had not worked.

He confirmed: "The injections on their nerves haven't worked so we're probably going to be without them. They have an appointment with a nerve specialist in London and the earliest we can do that is December 1. Potentially they could have operations on December 2 We don't know where the consultation will go until after the 1st (of December).

"It is disappointing news but we'll have a team out there Saturday who are going to fight like hell."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Udoh and George Nurse also continue their recoveries from knee surgery after ACL damage. Wednesday could have Mallik Wilks and Liam Palmer back for the visit of Shrewsbury. The pair missed last week’s win at Accrington but have returned to training and could feature.