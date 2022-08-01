Sky Sports pundit claims 'promotion is a must' for Sheffield Wednesday after summer transfer activity

Darren Moore's side kicked off their League One campaign with a 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth last weekend and face a difficult task on Saturday as they head to last season's third-placed side MK Dons.

Wednesday missed out on an immediate return to the Championship last term as they were knocked out of the play-offs by Sunderland.

This summer they have made some impressive signings, most notably Michael Smith whose 18 goals and six assists helped Rotherham United claim the second automatic promotion in League One last term.

Morrison, who works as a pundit for Sky Sports and BBC, feels that the Owls have a "great chance" of promotion but reckons a number of sides will be fancying their own chances of reaching the Championship.

"I think promotion is a must, I know Darren Moore and he might not want me to put a bit of pressure on him, but this is the season that Sheffield Wednesday need promotion," Morrison, who made 54 appearances for Wednesday between 2010 and 2012, told OLBG.com.

"If they can keep everyone fit will be key because you look at last season, they lost to Sunderland in a game that could have gone either way.

"They just lost key players are crucial times across the season, so they've got to keep the likes of [Josh] Windass fit, Barry Bannan who was outstanding and Dominic Iorfa.

DARREN MOORE: Watched his Sheffield Wednesday side claim a 3-3 draw with Portsmouth on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images.

"They've brought in some brilliant players, but in particular Michael Smith is a great signing. He scored bundles of goals at Rotherham United last season, and it was his goals that got Rotherham promoted and he's still chosen to drop down.

"He's dropped down because Sheffield Wednesday are a huge football club, they deserve to be playing in the Championship if not higher. I think this is the season where I look at Sheffield Wednesday and think to myself that they have a great chance of getting automatic promotion.

"I think they will take one of those spots, but it's a difficult league to call because I wouldn't write off Ipswich Town. Kieran McKenna is doing a great job there and the players they've brought in this season means they'll be there or thereabouts.