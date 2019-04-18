Steve Bruce hoping to cure Sheffield Wednesday's injury ills

Steve Bruce hopes a good pre-season can help ease Sheffield Wednesday’s long-running injury problems.

The Owls have suffered with injuries - many times last season absentees ran into double figures - for the last 18 months.

But Wednesday boss Bruce is determined to get to the root of the problem, and believes an intensive summer of pre-season training will benefit the squad.

“I am hoping that with a good pre-season, and different methods, that that can help them,” said Bruce, who will be without midfield duo Adam Reach (Achilles) and Rolando Arrons tomorrow for the trip to Championship leaders Norwich City.

“But it is very difficult. Are we just unlucky? But when it’s constant, then it can’t be just unlucky all the time. We seem to pick up far more than anybody else.

“Adam is not fit. I honestly can’t tell you how long he will be out. He has a bit of an Achilles injury, a knee injury too, so he is certainly not fit for tomorrow.

“(Lucas) Joao is okay, (Dominic) Iorfa is okay, Arrpns is going to try and train today, we will see how he is, but he is certainly not available for tomorrow.”

Winger Arrons has impressed since arriving on loan from Newcastle United in January, the 23-year-old adding some much-needed pace to the Owls’ attack.

Bruce said: “He provides something different which we haven’t got, but unfortunately he has picked up an injury. That seems to be par for the course here.

“It’s a shame for him, because just as he was running into a bit fo form, he has picked up an ankle injury.

“He is explosive, and you do miss that bit of pace, but he’s not fit.”

Bruce returns to Carrow Road, where he enjoyed good times as a player in the Eighties before earning a big-money move to Manchester United.

“I have wonderful memories, but it’s that long ago,” said the 58-year-old. “I will always be eternally grateful to Norwich, they gave me my big chance.

“I was playing in the old-fashioned third division (at Gillingham), and they signed me to the big league.

“I had a wonderful three years there, my two children were born there. Some say the money they got for me helped to build that stand (at Carrow Road).

“It’s that long ago the younger generation of Norwich fans don’t know who I am, and the older ones are probably getting too old to give me a bit of stick.”