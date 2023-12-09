Stoke City v Sheffield Wednesday: Akin Famewo enjoying the process of learning something beautiful - and lasting

Stoke City v Sheffield WednesdayDanny Rohl is rebuilding Sheffield Wednesday for a good time, not a short time, and defender Akin Famewo is enjoying being part of the process.

No one could accuse the highly-rated German coach of cutting corners or living off the "new manager bounce" after just two wins in his first eight games in charge.

But the sense is that foundations are being laid for something lasting and Famewo is starting to see some of the things worked on in training come to fruition on a matchday.

Whereas Rohl’s first win, against Rotherham United, stood in isolation, Famewo believes his side can build on last Saturday's victory over Blackburn Rovers, which itself followed a 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

For that to happen, the Owls will have to improve their diabolical away form at Stoke City on Saturday.

"Morale is very high," says Famewo. "It was of course after Rotherham as well.

"I feel like the way we're going into games mentally and with the desire we have, we've got a great opportunity to string some results together.

"We're looking forward to doing it and we know we can do it.

LEARNING: Sheffield Wednesday defender Akin Famewo (right)

"Longevity is the key for success and I feel like he (Rohl)'s shown he's putting something great together.

"I just feel like everyone has to back him and the team, and know that this is something we can definitely build that can be beautiful."

Rohl has tried to implement a high-intensity style of play, and his methods have impressed Famewo.

"There was one training session where he boxed off the pitch and it wasn't a normal shape, it was more like a diamond," he recalls. "At the time I was thinking, 'Why is it a diamond?'

THINKER: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl with assistant Chris Powell (left)

"But it was all about the positioning he wants from people, he wants certain runs.

"We went into the (next) game and he was telling me about my run being diagonal and it just made so much sense. That was exactly what we'd done in training and now I was seeing it in a game, flourishing.

"He's incredibly detailed."

It was meant a lot of learning for centre-back Famewo, who is playing at left-back this season. In the modern game, full-back is arguably becoming the most complicated and multi-faceted position.

"(As a learning experience) it's definitely up there, especially with the new position – well, not a new position because I've played it before but not at this level – and with the pace of this league I've been learning a lot," he says.

"I'm really enjoying learning, it's something I quite like about the job. There's always something to improve on.

"I've learnt a lot in a short time.

"Full-back's definitely more complex than centre-half. Don't get me wrong, centre-half's still very complex, more than people understand, but full-back is one of the most demanding positions and one of the most fulfilling when it goes right.

"Obviously goalscorer is the most fulfilling but it's a great position to play.