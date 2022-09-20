Super-computer League One predictions are positive for Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley FC, but what about Derby County, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town?
DATA boffins are predicting good news for Yorkshire's two League One representatives in 2022-23, with in-form Barnsley being tipped to make the play-offs and Sheffield Wednesday being backed to finish in an automatic promotion slot.
Following the latest round of games, experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final League One table will look.
Using their ratings for each team, they simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.
With nine rounds of League One action played, Ipswich Town - who drew 2-2 at Hillsborough on Saturday - are being predicted to win the title, with the Owls accompanying them in the second automatic promotion position.
Wednesday currently lie in fourth spot in the actual table, but are currently being tipped to finish above Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle in second after 46 games.
They have a 53 per cent of promotion and 23 per cent chance of winning the title, as it stands. Ipswich have a 63 per chance of promotion and 34 per cent chance of lifting silverware.
Barnsley moved into the play-off spots with an excellent 3-0 weekend win at Cambridge United.
Experts think they possess the stamina to finish in the play-offs and are predicting a fifth-placed finish. They are given a 26 per cent chance of being promoted and 6 per cent chance of winning the league. Expert rate their prospects of getting promoted from the play-offs as 40 per cent.
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1st
|Ipswich Town
|
92
|2nd
|Sheffield Wednesday
|89
|3rd
|Portsmouth
|83
|4th
|Derby County
|80
|5th
|Barnsley
|79
|6th
|Bolton Wanderers
|78