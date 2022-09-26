With some of the leading teams out of action because of international call-ups, the Owls and the Reds took advantage with home wins which nudged them up the table.

But Ipswich Town's defeat to promotion rivals Plymouth Argyle is perhaps the most significant, seeing Wednesday, not the now top-of-the-table Pilgrims, installed as the new favourites for the title.

Portsmouth, who did not play at the weekend, are now the only unbeaten team in the division. Danny Cowley's side are a point off the top with a game in hand. But it is Darren Moore's Wednesday, a point further back having played the same number of games as Plymouth, who have been given a 28 per cent chance of the title, and a 57 per cent shot at promotion.

BIG WIN: Sheffield Wednesday spoilt Gareth Ainsworth's tenth anniversary match as Wycombe Wanderers manager

The FiveThirtyEight super-computer thinks Barnsley will finish a point above Plymouth, in their current position of fifth. The Reds beat Charlton Athletic 3-1 on Saturday for their fourth win of a five-match sequence which also features a draw. The run which started with victory at Hillsborough.

Postion Team Points 1st Sheffield Wednesday 90 2nd Ipswich Town 89 3rd Portsmouth 84 4th Derby County 81 5th Barnsley 81 6th Plymouth Argyle 80

In-form striker Devante Cole scored one goal and made another.

FiveThirtyEight use a complicated mathematical formula explained here to make their predictions.

IN FORM: Devante Cole scored one goal and made another for Barnsley against Charlton Athletic

The exciting news is that if their forecasts are correct, we are on for a much tighter division than last season's, which produced a very exciting promotion race which saw the Owls beaten in the play-off semi-finals.