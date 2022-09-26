News you can trust since 1754
Super-computer predicts Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley will have good League One seasons after taking advantage of Ipswich Town defeat and Portsmouth and Derby County inactivity

Sheffield Wednesday are being tipped to win League One and Barnsley to make the play-offs after a good weekend for both South Yorkshire clubs.

By Stuart Rayner
Monday, 26th September 2022, 4:45 pm

With some of the leading teams out of action because of international call-ups, the Owls and the Reds took advantage with home wins which nudged them up the table.

But Ipswich Town's defeat to promotion rivals Plymouth Argyle is perhaps the most significant, seeing Wednesday, not the now top-of-the-table Pilgrims, installed as the new favourites for the title.

Portsmouth, who did not play at the weekend, are now the only unbeaten team in the division. Danny Cowley's side are a point off the top with a game in hand. But it is Darren Moore's Wednesday, a point further back having played the same number of games as Plymouth, who have been given a 28 per cent chance of the title, and a 57 per cent shot at promotion.

BIG WIN: Sheffield Wednesday spoilt Gareth Ainsworth's tenth anniversary match as Wycombe Wanderers manager

The FiveThirtyEight super-computer thinks Barnsley will finish a point above Plymouth, in their current position of fifth. The Reds beat Charlton Athletic 3-1 on Saturday for their fourth win of a five-match sequence which also features a draw. The run which started with victory at Hillsborough.

Postion Team Points
1st Sheffield Wednesday 90
2nd Ipswich Town 89
3rd Portsmouth 84
4th Derby County 81
5th Barnsley 81
6th Plymouth Argyle 80

In-form striker Devante Cole scored one goal and made another.

FiveThirtyEight use a complicated mathematical formula explained here to make their predictions.

IN FORM: Devante Cole scored one goal and made another for Barnsley against Charlton Athletic

The exciting news is that if their forecasts are correct, we are on for a much tighter division than last season's, which produced a very exciting promotion race which saw the Owls beaten in the play-off semi-finals.

Moore's men are tipped to win two fewer points than last season's champions, Wigan Athletic, but Morecambe are expected to finish bottom with 39, ten more than Crewe Alexandra won last season.

