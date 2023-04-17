All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 hours ago Royal College of Nursing warns of more strikes
3 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
8 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
10 minutes ago McDonald’s slashes price of menu favourites - but the offer ends soon
46 minutes ago RSPCA call for investigation into Grand National horse deaths
2 hours ago Tributes paid to delivery driver killed by his own ‘stolen’ van

The Rotherham-born former Leeds United, Doncaster Rovers, Sheffield United and Hull City man set to have a big say in Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley FC's destinies as the sackings spree continues

Rotherham-born Andy Crosby is set to have a big say in League One's four-way promotion fight involving Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley after being made caretaker manager of Port Vale.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:24 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 09:31 BST

Vale sacked manager Darrell Clarke the day before at Ipswich Town and put his former assistant Crosby in charge for the rest of the season.

The Valiants are at home to Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Tractor Boys are second in League One, a point behind leaders Plymouth with five matches to play this season. Sheffield Wednesday are a point further back in third, but only have four games left. Barnsley trail the Owls by three points but have a game in hand on them.

Most Popular
CARETALER: Port Vale caretaker manager Andy CrosbyCARETALER: Port Vale caretaker manager Andy Crosby
CARETALER: Port Vale caretaker manager Andy Crosby

The Owls are at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday, when Barnsley travel to Lincoln City. Plymouth are also away, to Shrewsbury Town.

The top two are automatically promoted, with the next four playing-off to join them in next season's Championship.

Vale have not won any of their last seven matches, picking up just three draws in that time to drop to 18th, six points above the relegation zone but having played more games than three of the teams below.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clarke took Port Vale back to League One after five seasons away. He had been at the club for 26 months after replacing John Askey in February 2021.

He became the 59th manager across the top four divisions to leave his job this season.

Crosby began his career at Leeds United but made his professional debut for Doncaster Rovers before a loan spell at Halifax Town.

He was Nigel Adkins' assistant manager at Sheffield United and Hull City but his only management experience was five matches as caretaker manager of Northern Ireland's Under-21s in 2020-21, and for a brief period in 2022 when Clarke took a leave of absence because of a family bereavement.

Related topics:Darrell ClarkePort ValeRotherhamDoncaster Rovers