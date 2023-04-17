Rotherham-born Andy Crosby is set to have a big say in League One's four-way promotion fight involving Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley after being made caretaker manager of Port Vale.

Vale sacked manager Darrell Clarke the day before at Ipswich Town and put his former assistant Crosby in charge for the rest of the season.

The Valiants are at home to Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the campaign.

The Tractor Boys are second in League One, a point behind leaders Plymouth with five matches to play this season. Sheffield Wednesday are a point further back in third, but only have four games left. Barnsley trail the Owls by three points but have a game in hand on them.

CARETALER: Port Vale caretaker manager Andy Crosby

The Owls are at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday, when Barnsley travel to Lincoln City. Plymouth are also away, to Shrewsbury Town.

The top two are automatically promoted, with the next four playing-off to join them in next season's Championship.

Vale have not won any of their last seven matches, picking up just three draws in that time to drop to 18th, six points above the relegation zone but having played more games than three of the teams below.

Clarke took Port Vale back to League One after five seasons away. He had been at the club for 26 months after replacing John Askey in February 2021.

He became the 59th manager across the top four divisions to leave his job this season.

Crosby began his career at Leeds United but made his professional debut for Doncaster Rovers before a loan spell at Halifax Town.