Three Morecambe players ruled out of Sheffield Wednesday clash but Cole Stockton expected to return

Stockton did not feature in the Shrimps’ last two matches amid speculation he was set to leave the club, but he will remain with them at least until January after no move materialised before the transfer deadline.

Ash Hunter, Max Melbourne and Courtney Duffus remain long-term absentees.

Midfielder Liam Shaw is hoping to retain his place and face his former club after making his debut for Morecambe in the recent draw at Bristol Rovers.

The 21-year-old admits it will be a “weird” feeling to play against the Owls, after coming through the ranks at Hillsborough. He made 24 appearances for the club before joining Celtic.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Motherwell before joining Morecambe on loan.

About the prospect of facing Wednesday he said: “I started there as a youngster and stayed there for 10 to 11 years, they did a lot for me and it is my boyhood club.

“They helped shape me into the player that I am now, spending those years developing and then breaking through, so it is a club that means a lot to me in that respect.

Cole Stockton has missed Morecambe's last two games. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images.