Tom Lees in contention for Sheffield Wednesday return

Sheffield Wednesday captain Tom Lees is in contention to play in Saturday’s Championship visit of Blackburn Rovers to Hillsborough.

The Owls skipper was forced to miss out on a return to Leeds United last weekend due to illness.

He trained the day before the match at Elland Road, but Owls boss Garry Monk opted for Julian Borner and Dominic Iorfa as his centre-back pairing.

The duo impressed, with a clean sheet in a 2-0 win, so Lees will probably have to settle for a place on the bench against Blackburn.

"He's fine,” confirmed Monk. “He trained the day before the Leeds game but felt a bit empty and a bit weak.

"You have to judge those ones on whether, if he had to come on after five minutes at Leeds, would he be able to do it.

"He would have been able to do five or 10 minutes at the end of the game but you want the ones on the bench to be able to come on after 30 seconds or a minute.

"In terms of that we felt he couldn't quite do it but he's been fine this week.”

Two of Wednesday’s injured players, Fernando Forestieri and Liam Palmer, have stepped up their recovery and are set to return to training next week.

Monk said: "They are back on the grass and joined in parts of the training.

"Fernando will probably be back in full training next week and hopefully Liam will be as well.

"Fernando has been out for a longer period and will need some conditioning work to go with that.

"Liam hasn't been out as long a period so will not need as much but will need a certain amount of conditioning to get back into the fitness and conditioning side of it.

"It is something that we will assess. There is always a programme in place, which they have been following, and that process will take place when they are back out on the grass.”