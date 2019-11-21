Trio set for Sheffield Wednesday return

Sheffield Wednesday have no injury problems ahead of their trip to Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Owls trio Julian Borner (illness), Sam Hutchinson (calf) and Massimo Luongo (ankle) all missed the 2-2 draw with Swansea City before the international break.

But all are in contention for The Hawthorns, along with Liam Palmer (Scotland) and Atdhe Nuhiu (Kosovo) after the pair returned from international duty.

"Atdhe and Palms came back in good health and been back out on the training field,” said Owls boss Garry Monk.

"Apart from Joey Wildsmith - he is back out on the field now and is a couple of weeks away from fitness - we have a clean bill of health which is good.

"Everyone has been in full training and that is testament to the medical and sports science team buying into my methods.

"It is perfect timing to have a clean bill of health in the squad.

"We are about to come into our busiest period of the season. These next two to three months are hectic.

"There are games everywhere and everyone is going to have to be ready. There could be injuries or suspensions so everyone is going to be called upon. Everyone's job is to be ready.

"We have done some good, hard work over the international break and to come through it with a clean bill of health bodes for the coming period.

"Decisions are part of the job. You always make decisions that you feel are best for the team and that game.”