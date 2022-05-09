An error from Sam Hutchinson enabled the Black Cats to win 1-0 at the Stadium of Light and after Wednesday levelled the tie in the second leg through Lee Gregory, they fatally switched off in stoppage time as Patrick Roberts fired home an equaliser on the night to take the visitors to a League One final showpiece with Wycombe on May 21 after a 2-1 aggregate win.

Moore said: "My concern is not so much for me but my players. They are gutted in there and it was a very, very quiet dressing room. I was really disappointed as they put a lot into the game and got back into it.

"It looked like we would go onto force a winner in our favour. But when I look back at the games, it is two lapses in concentration that cost us.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore greets Sunderland counterpart Alex Neil before the second leg at Hillsborough. Picture: Steve Ellis.

"That's football. It was just a bridge too far in terms of conceding the second goal in the tie at the time it was conceded.

"I never saw the first goal in the first leg coming and here when the second goal was scored, I never saw that coming so that was a hard thing.

"My mindset is for the players, who are really disappointed in there. They have been a spirited group who have carried a lot of hope all season.