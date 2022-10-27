Two Sheffield Wednesday defenders to miss Burton Albion fixture due to injury and suspension
Sheffield Wednesday will continue to be without defender Ben Heneghan for Saturday’s home tie with Burton Albion while Michael Ihiekwe is ruled out with suspension.
Ihiekwe, a summer signing from Rotherham United, picked up his fifth booking of the League One season in Wednesday evening’s 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers at Hillsborough. It means he will be suspended when Burton Albion make the trip to South Yorkshire this weekend.
“I was gutted to see him get booked as that is his fifth booking so it means he misses Saturday’s game. We have got others that will have to deputise and step in,” said manager Darren Moore.
The Owls boss also provided an update on Heneghan, who picked up a knee injury in last weekend’s draw at Lincoln City. The defender was helped off the pitch after going down midway through the second half.
Most Popular
The extent of the injury is not yet known, with Moore waiting on further reports but he was able to confirm that Heneghan would not take part against Burton.
"We get a report tomorrow. I don’t want to say much as it is a bit too early until we get the report,” added Moore after Wednesday’s draw with Bristol Rovers.
"No, he won’t be ready for the weekend. His health is the main thing so we have to wait and see until the report comes back but certainly not for the weekend.”