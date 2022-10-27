Two Sheffield Wednesday defenders to miss Burton Albion fixture due to injury and suspension

Ihiekwe, a summer signing from Rotherham United, picked up his fifth booking of the League One season in Wednesday evening’s 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers at Hillsborough. It means he will be suspended when Burton Albion make the trip to South Yorkshire this weekend.

“I was gutted to see him get booked as that is his fifth booking so it means he misses Saturday’s game. We have got others that will have to deputise and step in,” said manager Darren Moore.

The Owls boss also provided an update on Heneghan, who picked up a knee injury in last weekend’s draw at Lincoln City. The defender was helped off the pitch after going down midway through the second half.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Darren Moore, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday applauds prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland at Hillsborough Stadium on November 02, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The extent of the injury is not yet known, with Moore waiting on further reports but he was able to confirm that Heneghan would not take part against Burton.

"We get a report tomorrow. I don’t want to say much as it is a bit too early until we get the report,” added Moore after Wednesday’s draw with Bristol Rovers.