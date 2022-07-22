Tyreeq Bakinson eyeing promotion with Sheffield Wednesday after leaving Bristol City

The 23-year-old began his career with Luton Town before joining Bristol City in 2017. He fell out of favour at the Robins and spent the second half of last campaign on loan at Ipswich Town.

Darren Moore’s side fell short of their aim to reach the Championship after being knocked out of last season’s play-offs by Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now at Hillsborough, Bakinson is determined to become a second-tier player again as Wednesday look to get back to the division they were relegated from in 2021.

“It was something I wanted to get done sooner rather than later so I could get a little bit more comfortable before the start of the season,” said Bakinson of his move to Hillsborough.

“Everyone here has the same goals and that is something the manager made clear to me. Hopefully we can get that [promotion] done this year.”

The midfielder welcomes the competition for places in the Owls squad and revealed that Moore was a big part in his decision to make the move to South Yorkshire.

“Obviously I want to play football, which wasn’t happening where I was, so it’s really great to get this move done and over the line,” he added.

NEW ARRIVAL: Tyreeq Bakinson wants promotion with Sheffield Wednesday this season. Picture: Getty Images.

“The manager is a really good guy from what I saw when I met him, he told me the plans for the season and seemed very determined to get it done. It was definitely a big part of me wanting to come here.

“It is good for any player to have to battle to get in the team.”

Bakinson scored at Hillsborough for Bristol City in a 1-1 draw in April 2021. That game was played behind closed doors but he is looking forward to being backed by the home fans this season.

“Most players want to find a home where they can play in front of loads of fans and play the right type of football and that is what is possible here,” he continued.

GOAL: Tyreeq Bakinson scored against Sheffield Wednesday for Bristol City in April 2021. Picture: Getty Images.