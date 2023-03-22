Updated outcome in League One promotion race after Barnsley FC beat Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth go top

A DRAMATIC night of action at the top end of League One has spiced up the battle for automatic promotion - which is now a four-horse race.

Barnsley's 4-2 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell - a tenth win in 12 unbeaten games - had more consequences than inflicting a first league defeat upon Darren Moore's side since October 4 and securing a first league double for the Reds over their neighbours since 2008-09.

It moved Michael Duff's side to within six points of Wednesday, having played the same amount of games. They are also eight points behind new leaders Plymouth Argyle, but with two games in hand.

On a night when the Owls lost at Barnsley, who became the first side to do the double over them since Oxford United last term, Argyle won 2-0 at Accrington to move to the summit above Wednesday.

GOAL: Barnsley's James Norwood (centre) pictured scoring against Sheffield Wednesday.

Third-placed Ipswich Town - due to visit Oakwell on April 25 - are also in the automatic promotion picture. They are three points clear of Barnsley, having played a game more.

The number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look and believe that the Owls will bounce back from their setback at Barnsley and reach 100 points and win the division.

They are given a 91 per cent chance of promotion and 71 per cent chance of winning the league.

Meanwhile, Argyle are tipped to hold their nerve and just edge out Barnsley into second place with a two-point advantage. The Devonian outfit are given a 60 per cent chance of promotion and 15 per cent chance of title honours.

Barnsley are being predicted to finish third. They are given a 53 per cent chance of going up and eight per cent chance of lifting silverware.

The promotion prospects of Ipswich, tipped to finish fourth - just behind the Reds - are rated at 50 per cent. They are given a six per cent chance of winning League One.

Plymouth do not return to league action until Good Friday (April 7) with international call-ups meaning they are inactive this weekend, while they take on Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Trophy final on Sunday week.

Should Barnsley - who visit Exeter City next Tuesday and host Morecambe on April 1 - continue their fine form with two more victories, they will be two points behind Argyle in time for Easter.

Wednesday, whose loss at Oakwell means that they trail the Devonians by two points - could be seven points clear of Plymouth by the time they return to action, should they win at Forest Green on Sunday, Cheltenham Town next Wednesday and overcome Lincoln City at Hillsborough on April 1.

Argyle will have a game in hand on the Owls by the time that the Easter programme begins.Predicted top ten finish