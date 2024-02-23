To most onlookers present, the Owls’ second-half implosion at the John Smith’s Stadium en route to a wretched 4-0 loss on February 3 looked like being a pivotal moment in their troubled campaign - for all the wrong reasons.

There did not look to be much of a way back in their survival quest in truth. Commendably, it might just prove significant for different reasons.

Following a grim episode in West Yorkshire, Wednesday picked up the pieces and held a ‘very emotional’ meeting which served as not just a post-mortem to events on that day, but also where their season was at.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Röhl, pictured on the touchline during his side's Championship defeat at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town earlier this month. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Frank views were exchanged and it ultimately proved a cathartic and therapeutic exercise with wins over Birmingham City and Millwall suggesting that the air has cleared.

Head coach Danny Rohl said: "After the Huddersfield game, we spoke about our mindset and what we need now. We had a very emotional meeting and it was great to see.

"We were very honest, but also very clear in the message we took from this meeting. There was a lot of energy.

"We showed that we were still alive and that was the key message from this meeting. It was helpful and my players believe in our way and it’s fantastic.

"We need energy from a negative and turned it into a positive. We have a great opportunity in the next weeks.”

On the pitch, an element of getting back to defensive basics after Wednesday’s disastrous concession of four goals in 12 madcap minutes at Huddersfield has also helped restore confidence as well.

Rohl continued: “Also when I look back to the last three games, we had five half-times (45 minutes) with a clean sheet. It was just the two conceded goals in the first half at Leicester.

"But there were no conceded goals in the second half and none against Birmingham or Millwall.

"It’s been the basis for the last results and this is important and the key for the weekend. That we are very strong in our box and create all the momentum in the opponents’ box and are clinical.

"Hopefully, we can keep going with this and if we find this balance (regularly), then I am happy with my team and very convinced we will take more and more results.”

Rohl remains on the look-out for potential free agent recruits to boost his hand in the run-in, but he has scotched talk of a move for former Manchester United starlet Ravel Morrison, 31.

Ex-German international left-back Nico Schulz, 30, a free agent after leaving Borussia Dortmund, has been training with the club this week, but there is nothing else to report as it stands.

Rohl said: "At the moment, it is just training and then we will see."

Dominic Iorfa should be in contention for Saturday's home game with Bristol City, but it comes too soon for Josh Windass and Akin Famewo.