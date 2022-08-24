WATCH: Highlights of three Sheffield Wednesday wonder goals in Carabao Cup win over Rochdale

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jaden Brown, Fisayo Dele-Bahsiru and Dennis Adeniran all scored with delightful long-range efforts before the break as the League One side eased past the EFL’s bottom club to reach the third round.

Wednesday manager Darren Moore enjoyed the quality of his side’s goals as they await tonight’s draw.

Moore said: “Three wonderful goals by Jaden – excellent strike – ‘Fizz’ for the second and then obviously Dennis to cap that one off.

“It was excellent tonight for them and, overall, it was a solid display. I thought we gained control of the game early doors, settled down and we moved the ball quite well through the pitch.

“Once we gained control of the game, I think they dropped in over the half-way line and got men behind the ball. They got players up the pitch, so we knew we had to break it down.

“It was three well-executed finishes that won us the game in the end.”

Dennis Adeniran celebrates his goal during Sheffield Wednesday's 3-0 win over Rochdale. Picture: Steve Ellis.