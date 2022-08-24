WATCH: Highlights of three Sheffield Wednesday wonder goals in Carabao Cup win over Rochdale
Sheffield Wednesday booked their place in the third round of the Carabao Cup in some style with a 3-0 victory over Rochdale that featured a trio of incredible goals.
Jaden Brown, Fisayo Dele-Bahsiru and Dennis Adeniran all scored with delightful long-range efforts before the break as the League One side eased past the EFL’s bottom club to reach the third round.
Wednesday manager Darren Moore enjoyed the quality of his side’s goals as they await tonight’s draw.
Moore said: “Three wonderful goals by Jaden – excellent strike – ‘Fizz’ for the second and then obviously Dennis to cap that one off.
“It was excellent tonight for them and, overall, it was a solid display. I thought we gained control of the game early doors, settled down and we moved the ball quite well through the pitch.
“Once we gained control of the game, I think they dropped in over the half-way line and got men behind the ball. They got players up the pitch, so we knew we had to break it down.
“It was three well-executed finishes that won us the game in the end.”
Wednesday will be one of two Yorkshire sides in the third-round draw, with Leeds United taking on Barnsley at Elland Road tonight.