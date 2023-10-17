Watch: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl's first training session - hint on forgotten man, fit-again stars and the coaches who remain an influence
The Owls have released a You Tube video of the German's first training session at Middlewood Road.
These things are always carefully put together to give the image the club wants, and the first thing viewers see is Rohl walking across the gym to greet Johnson.
The wide player was frozen out by previous manager Xisco Munoz, not even registered in the 25-man squad list for the first half of the Championship season but last week put out a photo on Instagram with the caption “Soon back”.
It was quite a fall from grace for the former Middlesbrough man, who had been a key figure under previous manager Darren Moore, even filling in regularly on the left of a back three – a position he had never before played – in his first season.
After 76 league starts in two years under Moore, Johnson was rewarded with a new contract days before Munoz arrived, but did not play a minute's competitive football for the Spaniard.
Although he is not on the squad list submitted to the Football League, Munoz left a space available for a free agent signing, having taken Lyle Taylor on loan.
But injured centre-back Diaby was also omitted and he can be seen in the background of one of the scenes, training alone on the grass – a sign he should be available for selection long before anyone can be taken off the squad list in January.
Even more encouraging on the injury front was the involvement of Barry Bannan and Josh Windass in a training game – Bannan seen chatting with Rohl as he went along, Windass scoring a goal.
Both missed the last game at home to Huddersfield Town through injury.
Under-21 manager Neil Thompson took the team that day and is shown involved in the first-team session, along with academy coach Steve Haslam.
Sascha Lense, Rohl's first coaching appointment, is also shown, with more due to be made in the coming days.