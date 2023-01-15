Will Vaulks hailed one of the best goals of his career as Sheffield Wednesday backed up their FA Cup heroics with a solid win at League One promotion rivals Wycombe.

Matchwinner; Will Vaulks of Sheffield Wednesday scored a stunning winner for the Owls at Wycombe on Saturday. (Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Vaulks won a tight game with a 30-yard thunderbolt on 13 minutes.

The Welshman joked his winner was in his “top 10” and added: “It’s been a while, probably one of the longest times I’ve gone between goals.

“But the boys said before actually they fancied me today so when it fell to me I thought, ‘yeah I’ll hit it’ and it’s nice to see it in the back of the net.”

Vaulks deemed it even better than his last against Port Vale in October and manager Darren Moore agreed.

“It was better because he took aim and he said ‘I’m going to put it in that spot’ and he put it exactly there, so it was a wonderful strike,” said Moore.

“When he catches them clean like that and they’re on target, they’re going to put any goalkeeper in trouble. The goal was worthy to win any game and I’m glad it did in the end.”

The win, coming off the back of knocking Newcastle out of the FA Cup, kept Wednesday within three points of League One leaders Plymouth, who drew 1-1 with third-placed Ipswich Town, who are now four points adrift of Wednesday.

“We came here to keep the run going and I’m pleased with the boys because after last week’s cup heroics it’s very easy to get distracted,” said Moore.

“But we spoke about it on Monday morning, getting our feet back on the floor, making sure we continue the work we were doing and I’m pleased that they’ve done that today.”

Unfortunately for Moore, the win came at a cost, with both Reece James and George Byers being stretchered off at the end of either half.

Wycombe Wanderers: Stryjek, Grimmer, Tafazolli, Jacobson (Wakely 90), Obita (KaiKai 81), Wing, Scowen, Mehmeti (McCarthy 81), Wheeler (Freeman 81), McCleary (Vokes 69), Hanlan. Unused substitutes: Thompson, Dickinson.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson, Palmer, Iorfa, Famewo, Hunt ,Byers (Bakinson 45), Vaulks, James (Johnson 88), Windass, Paterson, Smith (Gregory 67). Unused substitutes: Wilks, Adeniran, Dele-Bashiru, Jackson.