'We are so close now' - Danny Rohl urges Sheffield Wednesday to go and finish survival mission

Wednesday will ensure a second season in the Championship if they draw at the Stadium of Light next Saturday. Even if they lose and one of Birmingham City or Plymouth Argyle are beaten by teams in Norwich City and Hull City, respectively, who are fighting for play-off qualification, then the Owls will be safe.

But against a team in Sunderland with nothing to play for, Wednesday would be foolish now to go and try and hold for a point and let others do their work for them.

Something about the way they have approached this battle for survival since Rohl succeeded Xisco Munoz in October - particularly in this latest unbeaten five-game run – suggests they will be going in with anything other than positivity in their heads.

Barry Bannan leads the celebrations at the final whistle as Sheffield Wednesday took a big step towards safety against West Brom (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“We won’t go to Sunderland looking for a point, we will go for three. This is the mindset I want in my players,” insisted Rohl.

“For me it’s not the time to be lazy or afraid, if we are lazy then we will have a problem.

"After the Blackburn game I said we were not in a position to defend something, we want to attack the next position. We have jumped to the next position and it means next week the same mindset; attacking, attacking, attacking.

"Then we will bring the game home and it will be job done.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl with scorer of the third goal Josh Windass at full-time (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“We are so close now, we must not look to the other teams, we must make sure of it on our own.