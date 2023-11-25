'We deserved more' laments Danny Rohl as Wayne Rooney earns first Birmingham City win at expense of Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl felt his side deserved more as they slumped to yet another defeat, this time at the hands of Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham City.

Mallik Wilks of Sheffield Wednesday battles for the ball with Koji Miyoshi of Birmingham City (Picture: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Rooney collected his first win as Birmingham manager at the sixth time of asking against the Sky Bet Championship’s bottom club.

Substitute Jordan James’s grabbed the 82nd-minute winner after Juninho Bacuna’s equaliser cancelled out George Byers’s opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victory was Rooney’s first win in English football since April last year when his Derby side won 2-0 at Blackpool, while new Wednesday boss Rohl has now lost five of his first six games.

Wayne Rooney earned his first win as manager of Birmingham City against Sheffield Wednesday (Picture: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Byers tapped home on 44 minutes after Josh Windass’s superb curling free-kick hit the post, but Bacuna equalised within four minutes with a half-volley from 22 yards after Wednesday failed to clear Koji Miyoshi’s corner.

James was Blues’ matchwinner just four minutes after replacing Bacuna, rounding goalkeeper Cameron Dawson to tap home after his first shot had been blocked from Jay Stansfield’s cross.

Defeat left Wednesday 10 points from the safety line and former Germany assistant coach Rohl insisted his side deserved more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are reasons why we’re at the bottom of the table, but when I see the improvement of my team and how hard they’re working, they deserved to go in at half-time with a lead of maybe two or three nil,” said Rohl.

“I could push the (rewind) button from five of the last six games. We deserved more. There has just been the one game against Rotherham where we took the points but today we showed nearly what we can do in this league.

“I don’t think we played like a team at the bottom, but we played like a team in the middle of the table.