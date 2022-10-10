'We only score worldies' - Sheffield Wednesday giving Hillsborough faithful goals, quantity and quality

For not only did the Owls’ 3-0 win over Cheltenham Town on Saturday see their goals tally for the season rise to 17 goals in just seven home games - the best record in League One

But all three goals were high-quality strikes, from Josh Windass’ 30-yard free-kick, Barry Bannan’s stunning long-range strike, to a piece of magic from the Scotland midfielder in creating the third of the afternoon for substitute Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

In fact, the only criticism of the Owls is that they failed to convert several, far easier chances which should have wrapped up all three points before half-time.

Worldies - Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and skipper Barry Bannan with late goals against Cheltenham (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“We were laughing about it in the changing room, we are only scoring worldies at the minute,” joked Owls defender Michael Ihiekwe. “It was nice for me to see from the back, three well-drilled goals.

“It was a moment of brilliance from Josh for the first one, I wouldn’t mind a few scruffy ones too in the next few weeks.

“But it’s brilliant to see those type of goals, I am sure it is too for the fans.

“It was a good solid win, we started well. We created plenty of chances. That’s what we wanted before the game, a performance, you can’t guarantee the result.”

Jumping for joy - Owls skipper Barry Bannan celebrates his goal (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Wednesday dominated the opening 45 minutes and the only disappointment was they only had Windass’ third-minute strike on the scoreboard.

His free-kick from 30 yards out looked ambitious, but it caught out visiting goalkeeper Luke Southwood to creep inside his right-hand post.

Southwood tipped away a chance from Michael Smith, while Lee Gregory - who had already been denied by Southwood once - smashed his effort against the foot of the post.

Windass volleyed over, Smith was denied by a shot on goal as defender Will Ferry nipped in, while Gregory headed over.

Barry Bannan celebrates his wonder goal against Cheltenham (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Cheltenham came into the game in the second half, and you wondered if the Owls would be punished for their missed chances.

There were warning signs. Liam Sercombe’s effort was scrambled off the line in the first half, while it needed a fine covering tackle from Marvin Johnson to snuff out the danger after the break.

But two goals in three minutes settled any nerves inside Hillsborough.

First, Bannan let fly from 25 yards out with a stunning goal - a strike worthy at a far higher level than League One - before the Scotland midfielder showed neat footwork to set-up substitute Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to make it 3-0.

It was the perfect response to the midweek 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle, where Wednesday were punished by a late winner after failing to convert their superiority into goals.

“It was all about the three points,” said Owls boss Darren Moore. “It has been hard. When we came back from Plymouth, I gave the boys Wednesday and Thursday off to recover from it so we only had 24 hours to prepare for Cheltenham.

“After a blistering start, I thought we controlled the game for long periods but at 1-0 you always feel that a lapse in concentration or anything (could cost you) as it only takes a second to score a goal.

“I am pleased with three goals. They were all excellent strikes from Josh Windass, Baz and Fizz.

“I am pleased with the dominant display today.

“I felt we deserved the three points. I said to the boys that we arrived at the stadium today and everyone expected us to win the game by three goals but football doesn't work like that.

“If you look at Cheltenham's results, they have always been in games. I knew they would be plucky and solid.

“We spoke at half time about keeping the ball and, if in doubt, (make sure) the game finishes 1-0 but it was nice to see us add to the scoreline.”

With top two Plymouth and Ipswich Town both winning, Wednesday stay four points adrift of the top two in third spot.

With their next four games this month coming against Cambridge United, Lincoln City, Bristol Rovers and Burton Albion - all teams in the bottom half of the table - the Owls will be aiming to combine a bit more quantity and quality in October to close the gap on the automatic promotion places.

