Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Palmer frustrated by refereeing decisions in defeat to Rotherham United

FRUSTRATION: For Wednesday defender.

League One leaders Rotherham won 2-0 through second-half goals from Freddie Ladapo and Michael Smith. Wednesday were much the better side but the Millers were the better finishers, scoring both their shots on target.

Owls manager Darren Moore was keen to stress the positives of a performance he felt “ticked nine out of ten boxes” but Palmer felt the 60th-minute corner Ben Wiles headed into Ladapo’s path should not have been given, and also thought he should have had a penalty.

“It was a tough game, scrappy and physical,” reflected the defender. “It was decided by a couple of decisions which looking back were not the right decisions.

DERBY SPOILS: To Rotherham United.

“I was right on that side and I could see the ball hadn’t gone out for a corner, but it happens.

“I felt in the second half we had a wide free-kick and I got the other side of their man and felt some contact in the box. I went down but I don’t know if the ref had a good view of that one or not. I thought it was a penalty but it’s difficult for the referee.

“When it’s that tight you hope they get the big decisions right and they’ve not.”

Rotherham extended their unbeaten run to seven matches and kept a sixth consecutive league clean sheet, but manager Paul Warne admitted they were lucky.

“Overall the game was very similar to New York [when the sides met in August] but reversed,” he said.

“I thought Sheffield Wednesday were the better side and we win 2-0. We got a good goal off a set piece and some dogged defending, we rode our luck on numerous occasions and overall I don’t think the best team won but we’re not complaining.

“We’ll have to play better to win at home against Wigan.”

Smith added: “To celebrate in front of that many Rotherham fans - especially at this stadium - was unbelievable.”

The 84th-minute goal was his 50th in league football for the Millers.

Moore said: “We need to be more ruthless, have the real eye of the tiger for the chances we create and be resilient to not give them anything.

“If there were 10 pointers to tick, we’ve ticked nine. If you’d said the opposition will get a chance or two we’d fancy ourselves to come out on top but we haven’t. That’s why they’re top of the league.

“We’ve played first and second [in the last two games, beating Wigan Athletic] and with where our team is, I’m pleased with the performance. At the top end of the pitch we could have been more ruthless but we’ll get them to believe we’ll score.”

Ladapo scored the added-time winner when Rotherham won at Hillsborough last March - Smith scored that day too but was later wrongly sent off. The previous win was played to empty stands but both Millers goals yesterday came in front of the away end.

It was Ladapo’s first goal and only his second league start since an ill-advised transfer request in early January. Warne admitted last year’s derby winner had come into his thinking.

“A little bit,” he said. “I just think in the big games he’s got a bit more hair on his chest. I just thought he would be able to handle the occasion - that and the fact he’s still our second-highest goalscorer and he hasn’t played for weeks. I just thought it would suit him and I thought his performance was really good.

“That’s how football happens. Griggy [Will Grigg]’s got an injury, you step up and do you take your chance? You can’t say Freddie hasn’t taken his chance.