What channel is Forest Green vs Sheffield Wednesday on in League One?

All you need to know ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s next league clash this weekend

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action this afternoon away at Forest Green Rovers. The Owls are looking to bounce back from their 4-2 loss to Yorkshire rivals Barnsley at Oakwell last time out.

Darren Moore’s side are 2nd in the League One table and are two points behind Plymouth Argyle at the top. However, they have two games in-hand on the Pilgrims so will be eager to take advantage.

Forest Green head into the clash rock bottom of the third tier. They are yet to win under Duncan Ferguson after nine games.

Duncan Ferguson.

Is Forest Green vs Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Yes. The game is being shown live on Sky Sports Football with kick-off at 13:00 (GMT). Coverage starts half an hour earlier at 12:30. It can also be watched on the SkyGo app on mobile and tablet devices.