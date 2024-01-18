SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY game-changer Josh Windass has confirmed that the club have yet to speak to him regarding a potential new contract - while revealing that he has had some offers from clubs wishing to sign him at the end of his current deal.

Windass, whose goal won promotion for the Owls last Spring, has entered into the last six months of his existing contract at Hillsborough.

Should he wish, he could now sign a pre-contract with any team outside of England.

There is interest in the 30-year-old from clubs in the US and South America.

Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass has reportedly attracted overseas interest. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Real Salt Lake are among those said to be keen in the MLS, while Argentine outfit Club Atlético Talleres - who have monitored his situation for some time - are also reportedly interested.

For his part, Windass remains relaxed about his current situation, with his immediate focus being to do his bit to secure another season of Championship football for Wednesday.

On whether the Owls have spoken to him yet and if he is surprised that they haven’t, he said: “No (they have not spoken to me yet). It is what it is.

"I obviously know the situation going on with the transfer window at the minute with players coming in and there’s obviously, probably, more important things to sort out.

"I’ve had a good four years here or whatever it’s been, you’d think so (club would speak) but it doesn’t really matter to me, to be honest. I just want to carry on playing my football and I feel like I am playing quite well.

"To be honest, I just let my agent deal with all that sort of stuff. Obviously, I am aware I am out of contract and obviously, when a player of my quality is on a free, then I know stuff like that is going to happen.

"I just let him deal with everything; that’s about it.

"I am just concentrating on trying to score goals and play well here. I feel like I have been playing well.

"If I ever thought about signing a pre-contract or doing anything like that, Danny (Rohl) would be the first person I’d go to. Obviously, that is not the case. That’s all I can say on it.

"I have not got any specific thoughts on what I want to do. I am quite relaxed about it and am aware I will have offers, so it’s really I am worried about at the minute.

"Obviously, everyone wants security and to know what they are doing. But at the minute, I am just focused on playing football.

"In most transfer windows, you hear things, but I guess when you are a ‘free’ obviously, it becomes more prominent and news (worthy).