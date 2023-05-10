Supporters of Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Rotherham United, Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town can begin planning their 2023-24 seasons on June 22.

For different reasons, Leeds United and Middlesbrough fans will hope to be already up and running by then.

Fixtures for the new Football League season will be announced at 9am that Thursday morning, a week after the Premier League schedule Leeds hope to remain part of, Sheffield United will be and play-off-bound Middlesbrough would love to be involved in too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the television companies will do some tinkering around the edges, the shape of a season due to start on Friday August 4 with a probable televised game and for the majority the day after will be laid out. The Premier League campaign begins the following week.

SCHEDULE: The Football League have revealed their key dates for next season

The first midweek will be taken up with League Cup ties for sides in Leagues One and Two.

In releasing its key dates, the Football League has also revealed when its Wembley finals will take place.

The League Cup final will be on the last Sunday of February – the 25th – and the Trophy final, for teams in the bottom two divisions and Premier League academies, is on April 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next year's play-off finals will be split over two weekends rather than the usual one, with League Two's on May 18, and League One the next day. The Championship showpiece is scheduled for May 26.

KEY FOOTBALL LEAGUE DATES:

Fixture Release Date – Thursday June 22 2023 (9am)

Start Date – Saturday August 5, 2023 (with a likely live game on Friday 4 August)

League Cup first round– w/c August 7, 2023

Final – Sunday February 25, 2024

Football League Trophy first round– w/c September 4, 2023

Final – Sunday April 7, 2024

League One Play-Off Final – Saturday May 18, 2024

League Two Play-Off Final – Sunday May 19, 2024