Where Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Hull City, Huddersfield Town, Harrogate Town, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield United & Sheffield Wednesday rank in EFL away support tables

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY and Bradford City have come out top of the class in data revealing the largest away followings in each EFL division in 2022-23.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 11th May 2023, 11:15 BST

The statistics have revealed that the Owls boasted the best average away attendance across League One with an impressive total of 2,446.

It was the second highest away average in the entire EFL.

Second in League One were Derby County (2,381), followed by Ipswich Town (2,206) and Plymouth Argyle (1,630). Barnsley were seventh in the third tier table with an average away attendance of 1,205 in the 22-23 regular season.

Bradford City had their biggest crowd since they were in the Premier League for the final game of the regular League Two season against Leyton Orient on Monday. Data have also revealed the club also had the best average away support across League Two in 2022-23.
Bradford City had their biggest crowd since they were in the Premier League for the final game of the regular League Two season against Leyton Orient on Monday. Data have also revealed the club also had the best average away support across League Two in 2022-23.
In League Two, the Bantams' average of 1,200 represented the best away following in the division followed by Stockport County (1,035) - the only other fourth-tier side to average over 1,000 travelling fans during the 46-game campaign.

Doncaster Rovers, despite a poor season, ranked seventh with an average of 681 supporters. Harrogate Town finished bottom of the League Two attendance table with an average of 131 spectators at each game.

The Championship data saw Middlesbrough ranked as the third best supported side on their travels with an average of 2,073, followed by Sheffield United (2,057) in fourth.

Hull City (1,319) were ranked 13th with Huddersfield Town in 19th place with an average of 1,083 - finishing one position above Rotherham United (1,077).

Sheffield Wednesday fans pictured during a game at Hillsborough. The Owls' average home gate of 25,378 was the seventh best across the entire English Football League, with Wednesday also boasting the best average away following in League One and second best in the EFL in 2022-23.
Sheffield Wednesday fans pictured during a game at Hillsborough. The Owls' average home gate of 25,378 was the seventh best across the entire English Football League, with Wednesday also boasting the best average away following in League One and second best in the EFL in 2022-23.
The side with the best average away following in the second-tier – and the EFL - were Sunderland (2,650), followed by champions Burnley (2,213). Coventry City finished fifth (2,043).

Meanwhile, the Blades, Boro and Wednesday all made it into the top ten of average home attendances across the EFL’s 72 clubs.

Promoted United were 2nd with an average of 28,746. Play-off bound Sunderland topped the list with an outstanding average of 39,035.

Boro (25,976) were ranked sixth, one place above the Owls (25,378).

