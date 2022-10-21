Why Darren Moore is not worried by modest goal return of Owls duo Michael Smith & Lee Gregory
THE FACT that Michael Smith and Lee Gregory have contributed less than a fifth of Sheffield Wednesday's league goals so far this season is probably not what most observers would have predicting back in the summer.
For Darren Moore, there is no sense of panic or unease at all, quite the opposite in fact.
Gregory got back on the goals trail with a double in last weekend's League One win at Cambridge United, which took his return so far to a modest three.
Smith, the club's big close-season arrival from Rotherham, has netted just two league goals. This time last season, he was in double figures on the league front.
Moore says that the numbers are misleading and is confident the goals will start to flow soon.
The Owls chief is effusive in his praise of the experienced pair's team play and mentality.
Moore commented: "I remember when we signed Smudger and everybody was saying 'How are you going to play Smudger and Greggers together?' and you have now seen that. They can both play together.
"They are like a double-act in terms of what they do. The opposition don't have to worry about one when they both play together, but two, which is credit to the both of them."
On the mindset of his talismanic forwards, he continued: "They are both 'men's men'. There's no chip on any of them, they come in and are a joy to work with every single day and I just want them to score goals and get them in the areas where they are going to score goals.
"Because if we get the ball to them in the right areas, they will score. Long may it continue where they are a thorn in opposition defences."