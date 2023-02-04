Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore comes across as a man who is pretty hard to fluster but if anyone thinks his calm exterior when talking about Tuesday's transfer deadline is for show, his actions back it up.

Now his players need to show similar coolness in front of a Hillsborough crowd likely to be anything but on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday versus Plymouth Argyle comes far too early in the season to be decisive, but the "Sold out" signs going up in S6 for the first time in 2022-23 tells you it will still be hugely important.

The winners will spend Saturday night on top of League One. A draw will keep Plymouth there, three points ahead from a game more. Next weekend the Owls are at third-placed Ipswich Town.

RELAXED: Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is happy to stick with the squad which has put the club in contention for automatic promotion

The Pilgrims have been refreshed by a transfer window that brought the likes of Tyreik Wright – who spent the first half of the season on loan at Bradford City – Ben Waine, Callum Wright and Jay Metete.

In signing centre-back Aden Flint, Wednesday have done pretty much the bare minimum after losing Mark McGuinness and Alex Mighten but when you are 21 matches unbeaten in all competitions, doing too much can be risky too.

Moore is honest enough to admit he would have liked "one or two" players on Tuesday's deadline day – probably someone who can play at right wing-back and an extra option up front – but he was relaxed when he did not get them.

He was back home six hours before the deadline, and says he has no plan to raid the free agents market.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Aden Flint is back for a second loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday

"Did we try? Yes we did," he says. "Were we successful? No.

"But it was always going to be minor surgery, if any, in this window.

"I think I was home at 5pm which hasn't certainly not been the case in recent windows.

"We were looking for quality. I didn't just want to add bodies for the sake of it.

"There was a lot (of players) pushed our way and you have to strip their games back and ask what are they giving us and are they making us better? If they're not then you're just adding a body for the sake of it. You don't want that.

"There's been a progression since I arrived and a transition and we have to continue that.

"I've got a duty of care for the football club where if we bring in a player it's moving the club forward. That'll continue to be my outlook."

And improving this squad is not straight-forward.

"The group have brought us to this point where we sit second in the table," he points out. "We spoke last summer about lesser numbers than last season but with more versatility.

"That has been used in many different aspects and I predict that will be used in the second half of the season.

"We ar not looking at any (free agents) at the moment. We'll just keep our focus on the group of players we have here."

But Moore does admit after looking at and deciding against signing Michael Hector there was a "sigh of relief" when he was able to bring another centre-back back to the club for a second spell.

Aden Flint's first loan, in 2020-21, was ended by a hamstring injury after just four games.

"There was a couple of clubs interested in League One,” confirms Flint, who is on loan from Stoke City this time – last time it was Cardiff City.

"Unfinished business is probably the right phrase for it. The injury last time was not ideal – it was my first proper injury, and touch wood we’ve moved on from that now. I’ve continued to do my strength and rehab from that, so I’m keeping on top of it and that’s all behind me, I’m hoping.”

The former Middlesbrough defender could not ask for many bigger games to make a League One debut in. With Reece James not expected back for "a couple of weeks", it could happen.

Either way, it is a game Flint's manager is greatly looking forward to.

"I said when I came here that I wanted to see this place full and that means we're doing something right," says Moore, proudly.

"To see it full again will be a joyful moment. I thank them all (the fans who are coming) but sing your hearts out for the team. There's no better place when it's full and the crowd are in full voice.

"It puts the hairs up on the back of your neck when the crowd are in full voice. It's a special, special place.

"You can't get a ticket for love nor money."

That will bring its own challenges but the form that has put Moore's men where they are suggests they can handle it.

"Every week we're being challenged to be the best version of ourselves and thus far the players have shown consistency and discipline," he argues.

"It's about playing the game and not the occasion.

"As a professional group, we just see this as the next game.

