Referee James Bell has been stood down from Ipswich Town's League One game against Charlton Athletic, after a backlash when it emerged he is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter.

Third-placed Ipswich are two points behind leaders Wednesday with six matches to play, as opposed to the Owls' five.

Barnsley are four points further behind Ipswich from the same games played.

With the margins so tight for the two automatic promotion spots, the game at Portman Road carries huge importance for both clubs, and second-placed Plymouth Argyle.

OWL FAN: Referee James Bell

So when quotes began circulating on the internet revealing how Bell had told former Owls player Ryan Lowe he was a fan of the Sheffield club, the decision was taken to change referees.