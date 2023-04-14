Third-placed Ipswich are two points behind leaders Wednesday with six matches to play, as opposed to the Owls' five.
Barnsley are four points further behind Ipswich from the same games played.
With the margins so tight for the two automatic promotion spots, the game at Portman Road carries huge importance for both clubs, and second-placed Plymouth Argyle.
So when quotes began circulating on the internet revealing how Bell had told former Owls player Ryan Lowe he was a fan of the Sheffield club, the decision was taken to change referees.
West Yorkshire official Sam Barrott will now take charge of the game.